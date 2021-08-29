Eovaldi didn't factor into the decision Saturday against Cleveland after tossing 5.1 innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits while fanning seven.

Eovaldi ended just two outs away from recording a quality start, but he limited the damage to just two second-inning runs -- including a solo shot from Franmil Reyes -- while fanning seven for the second straight outings. The veteran has struck out at least six while allowing two or fewer runs in each of his last four starts. He owns a 3.71 ERA through 150.1 innings on the year.