Eovaldi (6-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Marlins, allowing four hits and a walk over 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out seven.

It wasn't the most efficient outing, as Eovaldi fired 101 pitches (71 strikes) and still fell short of a quality start, but the right-hander held the Miami offense firmly in check while he was on the mound. Eovaldi will take a 4.01 ERA and 58:14 K:BB through 60.2 innings into his next outing.