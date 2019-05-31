Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Fares well in sim game
Eovaldi (elbow) looked solid in his simulated game Friday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. "He was really good. Stuff was great," stated manager Alex Cora. "It seems like he's getting close to seeing some action. He'll be with us sooner rather than later."
This is good news for the right-hander, who's been on the shelf since April 20 after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow. Following Friday's throwing session, the Red Sox have yet to decide whether Eovaldi's next outing will be another simulated game or a rehab outing. It's also worth noting that Boston still plans on deploying Eovaldi as the fifth starter in the rotation. "That fifth game is really important for us," said Cora. Having the rotation, having guys go deep into games, that's how we operate here."
