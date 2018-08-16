Eovaldi didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Phillies, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits over five innings while striking out five.

A Rafael Devers error helped cushion the blow to his ERA, but Eovaldi still failed to give the Red Sox much length, needing 86 pitches (61 strikes) to complete five innings. After firing 15 scoreless innings in his first two starts with Boston, the right-hander has come crashing back down to earth, and Eovaldi's 1.99 ERA with his new club is deceptive given the six unearned runs he's been tagged with. He'll look for a better result in his next outing Tuesday at home against Cleveland.