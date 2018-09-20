Eovaldi will start Monday against the Orioles, then will likely follow Rick Porcello out of the bullpen next Friday against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora wouldn't commit to Eovaldi being a reliever during the postseason, preferring to see which team the Red Sox will be facing. "We don't know who we're going to play," Cora said. "We're getting ahead of ourselves. You guys know I hate to get ahead of myself. If we win the division we don't know who we're going to play. Who matches up better against [the Yankees] or Oakland or the Rays?" That likely means Cora may prefer to have Eovaldi start if the Yankees are the opponent. The right-hander has a 2.11 ERA and 0.78 WHIP over 21.1 innings in three starts against the Bronx Bombers this season.