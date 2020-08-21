Eovaldi (2-2) earned the win against Baltimore on Thursday, hurling seven innings and allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six.

Eovaldi picked up his first win since Opening Day -- also against the Orioles -- with the dominant performance. The right-hander threw 64 of 97 pitches for strikes while walking less than two batters for the fifth time in six starts. His lone blemish was a solo home run served up to Pat Valaika in the seventh inning. Eovaldi will carry a 4.98 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB into his next start, which is scheduled for Wednesday at Toronto.