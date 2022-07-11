Eovaldi (back) struck out four and allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks over three innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Worcester.

Eovaldi threw 54 pitches (40 strikes) in the start and showcased a fastball that topped out at 97 miles per hour, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Speier notes that Eovaldi will meet with the Red Sox training staff Monday, and if the team is satisfied with how he checked out physically following the rehab start, he could be activated from the 15-day injured list as soon as Friday to make a start during Boston's weekend series versus the Yankees.