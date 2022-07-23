Eovaldi (4-3) allowed nine runs on eight hits and two walks over 2.2 innings Friday, striking out three and taking the loss against Toronto.

It was a nightmare outing for Eovaldi who gave up three runs in the first two innings before falling apart even further in the third. He gave up just one homer, a two-run shot by Matt Chapman in the second. His season ERA jumped nearly a full run Friday, from 3.34 to 4.30 through 14 starts. Eovaldi has given up 12 runs through seven innings in two starts since returning from the injured list. He's lined up to face Cleveland at home next week.