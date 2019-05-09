Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Has stitches removed
Eovaldi had stitches removed from his elbow Wednesday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Eovaldi is still weeks away from rejoining the Red Sox, who have not yet divulged a definitive plan for when he will start throwing.
