Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Headed to Boston
Eovaldi was traded from the Rays to the Red Sox on Wednesday in exchange for Jalen Beeks, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Eovaldi won't make his scheduled start Wednesday against the Yankees, as the deal has been made official. The 28-year-old right-hander figures to bolster a Boston starting rotation that's a bit banged up, as Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle) and Steven Wright (knee) are both on the disabled list. Eovaldi has made 10 starts for Tampa Bay in 2018, posting a 4.26 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with a 53:11 K:BB over 57 innings. He underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2016, forcing him to miss the entire 2017 campaign.
