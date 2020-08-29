The Red Sox announced Saturday that they put Eovaldi (calf) on the 10-day injured list with a "very mild strain" and have activated Chris Mazza to start Sunday's game, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

It was originally presumed that Eovaldi was dealing with some cramping in his right calf but it appears as though the injury is slightly more severe. He will go on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 26, meaning he can be activated as soon as Sept. 5. Manager Ron Roenicke does expect Eovaldi to return in a week's time and start upon being activated, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.