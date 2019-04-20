The Red Sox placed Eovaldi on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a loose body in his right elbow.

Eovaldi is eligible to return from the IL on April 28, but there's a good chance he'll be shut down for more than the minimum amount of time while dealing with the same elbow issue that required arthroscopic surgery and sidelined him for two months in 2018. The setback is especially disappointing after Eovaldi turned in what was by far his best outing of the season in his last turn Wednesday, when he limited the Yankees to one unearned run over six frames and struck out six. Boston will first require a replacement for Eovaldi in next week's series with the Tigers, with long reliever Hector Velazquez perhaps representing the top candidate to fill the opening in the rotation.