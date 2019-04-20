Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Heads to IL with elbow issue
The Red Sox placed Eovaldi on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a loose body in his right elbow.
Eovaldi is eligible to return from the IL on April 28, but there's a good chance he'll be shut down for more than the minimum amount of time while dealing with the same elbow issue that required arthroscopic surgery and sidelined him for two months in 2018. The setback is especially disappointing after Eovaldi turned in what was by far his best outing of the season in his last turn Wednesday, when he limited the Yankees to one unearned run over six frames and struck out six. Boston will first require a replacement for Eovaldi in next week's series with the Tigers, with long reliever Hector Velazquez perhaps representing the top candidate to fill the opening in the rotation.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: No decision in quality start•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Surrenders five earned•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Inefficient in second start•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Yields three homers•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Rebounds after shaky start•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Makes spring debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start