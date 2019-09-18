Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Hit hard by Giants
Eovaldi allowed five earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six across four innings Tuesday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.
Eovaldi surrendered two solo home runs but was also sunk by his lack of command. Notably, he walked two of the first three batters he faced to begin the third frame, resulting in a three-run inning. Despite the Red Sox trailing 4-1 when he exited the contest, Eovaldi was bailed out by run support to avoid a losing decision. He had pitched fairly well entering Tuesday's contest, having allowed only seven earned runs across his last 16.1 frames but still owns a 5.81 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 52.2 innings for the season. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday at Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Takes no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: No-decision against Twins•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Whiffs eight in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Quick hook in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Struggles in first start since May•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Will have pitch limit Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...