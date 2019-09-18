Eovaldi allowed five earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six across four innings Tuesday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Eovaldi surrendered two solo home runs but was also sunk by his lack of command. Notably, he walked two of the first three batters he faced to begin the third frame, resulting in a three-run inning. Despite the Red Sox trailing 4-1 when he exited the contest, Eovaldi was bailed out by run support to avoid a losing decision. He had pitched fairly well entering Tuesday's contest, having allowed only seven earned runs across his last 16.1 frames but still owns a 5.81 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 52.2 innings for the season. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday at Tampa Bay.