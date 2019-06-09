Eovaldi (elbow) had his scheduled bullpen session cancelled Sunday after he experienced biceps tendinitis, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora didn't specify how long Eovaldi would be shut down before throwing again, but the development isn't a ideal one for a pitcher who has already required Tommy John surgery twice during his career and procedures to remove loose bodies in his elbow in both of the past two seasons. Even if he bounces back quickly from the biceps setback, Eovaldi will still likely require one or two rehab starts before being activated from the 10-day injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories