Eovladi picked up a no-decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings in a 6-5 win over the Mets.

Eovaldi put the Red Sox in a position to halt their four-game losing skid against Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom. Eovaldi is bearing the mantle of Boston's No. 1 starter well through the first two starts, posting a 2.45 ERA and 1.36 WHIP.