Eovaldi (4-2) earned the win over the Angels on Wednesday, pitching five scoreless innings during which he allowed six hits while striking out five.
The Angels put at least one runner on base in four of the Eovaldi's five innings, but they didn't manage any extra-base hits and weren't able to get any runners to third base. The right-hander was fairly inefficient with 84 pitches over five frames, but he didn't walk any batters and racked up 14 swinging strikes. Eovaldi lowered his season ERA to 3.16 with the strong outing, and he has pitched 11 scoreless innings while notching 13 strikeouts and a pair of wins over his past two starts.
