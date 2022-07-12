Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Eovaldi (back) is in line to be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Yankees in New York, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Eovaldi's return for the series opener in New York will likely be contingent on him completing a between-starts bullpen session Tuesday without incident. The right-hander is coming off a three-inning rehab appearance at Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, with Eovaldi striking out four and allowing two earned runs on five hits and no walks in the 54-pitch outing. Since he was sidelined for more than a month with lower back and hip issues and didn't get fully stretched out during his rehab assignment, Eovaldi could be capped at somewhere between 70 and 90 pitches Friday.