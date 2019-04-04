Eovaldi gave up three runs on four hits with four walks while striking out three though five innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Wednesday.

Eovaldi wasn't efficient as he walked four batters and threw 96 pitches in only five innings. Through two starts, the 29-year-old has given up four home runs and has an ERA of 8.10. Eovaldi will get his next start Thursday against the Blue Jays.