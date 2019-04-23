The Red Sox relayed that Eovaldi is expected to resume pitching in six weeks after undergoing successful surgery Tuesday to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora wouldn't confirm how long Eovaldi would be sidelined when discussing the matter with the media Tuesday, but a team representative has since offered more definitive word regarding the 29-year-old's recovery timeline. Eovaldi had previously missed around two months after requiring a similar procedure in 2018, but the Red Sox are apparently optimistic that he'll be facing a slightly shorter absence this time around. Hector Velazquez will get the first crack at replacing Eovaldi in the rotation while taking the hill for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.