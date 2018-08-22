Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Lit up again
Eovaldi (5-5) gave up four runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out two in 5.1 innings Tuesday against the Indians. He took the loss.
His first two starts with Boston were excellent, but Eovaldi has now given up 27 hits and three walks while allowing nine earned runs in 13 innings over his last three outings. He has also only struck out seven over that span. If the Red Sox allow Eovaldi to stick in the rotation, he could still be useful as a spot starter for those chasing wins, given his team context. But there is significant risk in blindly leaving him in lineups going forward. With the Red Sox shorthanded in the rotation for at least the next 7-to-10 days, Eovaldi will likely stick in the rotation to start Sunday in Tampa Bay, but if he struggles again, he could get bounced when Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle) and Chris Sale (shoulder) return.
