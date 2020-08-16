Eovaldi (1-2) took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday, completing 5.1 innings and allowing eight runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three.

Eovaldi entered the contest with a 4.09 ERA and departed with the mark having swollen to 5.93. He was burned by three long balls in the contest, the last of which -- a three-run shot off the bat of Clint Frazier -- contributed to a four-run sixth inning that ultimately forced him from the game. The right-hander did induce 14 swinging strikes, but he managed to whiff only three batters -- a season low, and a dramatic dropoff from the 10 strikeouts he racked up in his previous outing. Eovaldi will attempt to regroup when he heads to Baltimore to take on the Orioles on Friday in his next scheduled start.