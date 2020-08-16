Eovaldi (1-2) took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday, completing 5.1 innings and allowing eight runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three.
Eovaldi entered the contest with a 4.09 ERA and departed with the mark having swollen to 5.93. He was burned by three long balls in the contest, the last of which -- a three-run shot off the bat of Clint Frazier -- contributed to a four-run sixth inning that ultimately forced him from the game. The right-hander did induce 14 swinging strikes, but he managed to whiff only three batters -- a season low, and a dramatic dropoff from the 10 strikeouts he racked up in his previous outing. Eovaldi will attempt to regroup when he heads to Baltimore to take on the Orioles on Friday in his next scheduled start.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Fans 10 in no decision•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Falls apart late•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Holds up against deGrom•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Cruises against Orioles•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Confirmed as Opening Day starter•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Scheduled for six innings•