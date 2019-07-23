Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Makes first appearance after IL stint
Eovaldi allowed five hits and three runs while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning in Monday's 9-4 win over the Rays.
This was Eovaldi's first appearance since coming off the injured list, and it was designed to be a soft landing after he missed three months with an elbow injury. Unfortunately, he showed up rusty and couldn't get out of the eighth inning. The silver lining is that just one of the five hits had an exit velocity over 93.8 mph, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.
