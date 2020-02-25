Eovaldi allowed two hits and struck out four in two innings in Monday's spring game against the Twins.

Eovaldi cited the return of his splitter as the catalyst for his strong spring debut. "Yeah, I'd say my splitter for sure," Eovaldi told Ian Browne of MLB.com. "Last year it was real inconsistent. That was one of the pitches I really focused on this offseason. Make sure I got that back on track. Today they were really consistent." After an inconsistent 2019 season, during which he served some time as a reliever, Eovladi will resume his role as a full-time starter in 2020. With David Price off to Los Angeles, the Red Sox need the 2018 version of Eovaldi, a starter who helped them win the World Series.