Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Making good progress
Eovaldi (elbow) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
He was able to throw his secondary pitches for the first time since undergoing late-April surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow. Eovaldi said he felt fine after the bullpen session. He should continue to build up his workload and could return to the big-league rotation in early-to-mid-June.
