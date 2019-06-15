Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: May be out until second half
The Red Sox hope Brian Johnson will fill in for Eovaldi (elbow) though the All-Star break, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Eovaldi's rehab from arthroscopic elbow surgery has hit a couple of snags, and it sounds like the Red Sox are going to give him plenty of time to get ready. "Most likely he'll be the guy," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said about Johnson filling Eovaldi's spot. "Hopefully now all the way to the end of the All-Star break it's a regular schedule. We have our guys lined up every five days and it's going to benefit everybody, I believe." Cora hopes the left-handed Johnson stabilizes the rotation after multiple pitchers took Eovaldi's turn, including Ryan Weber, Hector Velazquez, Josh A. Smith and Darwinzon Hernandez.
