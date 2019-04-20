Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: May require surgery
Eovaldi will visit a doctor Monday to determine whether he needs surgery on his right elbow, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Eovaldi has a loose body in his elbow which is reportedly in a bad place, preventing the pitcher from stretching his arm out. Eovaldi missed two months due to arthroscopic surgery for the same issue last season, so he could miss a lengthy period if surgery is required.
