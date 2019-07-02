Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: May transition to closer
Eovaldi (elbow) may be used as a closer upon returning from the 60-day injured list, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Eovaldi has been on the shelf since April 20, though he's making solid progress after undergoing surgery on his right elbow. The Red Sox are hopeful he'll be ready to return shortly after the All-Star break, and given Boston's bullpen struggles, they could use the right-hander in save situations. This would also allow for Eovaldi to return sooner than anticipated, as it would likely take more time to stretch him back out to a starting role.
