Eovaldi (1-0) picked up the win Wednesday after throwing two scoreless innings of relief against the Indians.

Eovaldi's role on the staff is a fluid one. Prior to Wednesday's game, manager Alex Cora mentioned Eovaldi has a possible starter this weekend, but that was before the right-hander was needed for two innings and 24 pitches Wednesday. He also pitched in Tuesday's game, so his status with respect to this weekend is unclear. With Andrew Cashner having pitched himself out of the rotation and David Price (wrist) on the injured list, there's a need for Eovaldi as a starter.