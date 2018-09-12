Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Next start scheduled for Tuesday
Eovaldi will make his next start Tuesday against the Yankees, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Eovaldi pitched 3.2 innings Tuesday after Chris Sale pitched one inning to open the game. With Sale making his return from injury, the Red Sox wanted to go easy on the left-hander and had Eovaldi serve as the primary pitcher. His role going forward had been somewhat unclear, but it looks like he'll return to Boston's rotation for the remainder of the regular season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Slated for long-relief role•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Throws short scoreless outing•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Will start Monday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Takes seventh loss in rain-shortened outing•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Getting help from HOFer•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Tagged with loss vs. Rays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Projecting the first two rounds in 2019
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...