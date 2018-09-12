Eovaldi will make his next start Tuesday against the Yankees, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Eovaldi pitched 3.2 innings Tuesday after Chris Sale pitched one inning to open the game. With Sale making his return from injury, the Red Sox wanted to go easy on the left-hander and had Eovaldi serve as the primary pitcher. His role going forward had been somewhat unclear, but it looks like he'll return to Boston's rotation for the remainder of the regular season.