Eovaldi didn't factor into the decision against the Twins on Thursday, giving up one earned run on one hit over five innings, striking out three and walking four as the Red Sox eventually fell 2-1.

Eovaldi did well to hold a powerful Twins lineup to just one run, but it wasn't enough to get him his second win of the season as he only received a single run of support from his offense. It's been a disappointing, injury-shortened campaign for the 29-year-old as he's sporting a 5.77 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 48.1 innings, but he's been pitching better over his last two starts with just two earned runs and 11 strikeouts to his name over his last nine innings.