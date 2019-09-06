Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: No-decision against Twins
Eovaldi didn't factor into the decision against the Twins on Thursday, giving up one earned run on one hit over five innings, striking out three and walking four as the Red Sox eventually fell 2-1.
Eovaldi did well to hold a powerful Twins lineup to just one run, but it wasn't enough to get him his second win of the season as he only received a single run of support from his offense. It's been a disappointing, injury-shortened campaign for the 29-year-old as he's sporting a 5.77 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 48.1 innings, but he's been pitching better over his last two starts with just two earned runs and 11 strikeouts to his name over his last nine innings.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Whiffs eight in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Quick hook in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Struggles in first start since May•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Will have pitch limit Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Could start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Needed for relief Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...