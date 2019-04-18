Eovaldi allowed one unearned run on three hits and one walk in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees. He had six strikeouts but did not factor in the decision.

Eovaldi lost his chance at the win as the bullpen served up a grand slam during the seventh inning, keeping him without a decision through his first four starts. The 29-year-old has a 6.00 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 16:11 K:BB over 21 innings heading into his next start against the Tigers.