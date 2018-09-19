Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: No decision in quality start
Eovaldi allowed two hits and two walks over six shutout innings during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.
Eovaldi pitched fantastic against the Yankees but was pulled at 83 pitches (52 strikes), only for the bullpen to allow three runs during the seventh inning. The 28-year-old worked beyond the fourth inning for the first time since Aug. 21 and now has a 3.98 ERA and 1.15 WHIP this season.
