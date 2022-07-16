Eovaldi didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Yankees, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Making his first start after returning from a five-week absence due to lower back inflammation, Eovaldi looked a bit rusty and managed only nine swinging strikes among his 78 pitches. The right-hander will take a 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 76:12 K:BB through 72.2 innings into the All-Star break, but his 4.59 FIP and 2.11 HR/9 suggest he could be headed for a bumpier second half.