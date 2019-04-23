Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: No defined return timetable
Manager Alex Cora said Eovaldi's elbow surgery Tuesday went as expected, but the skipper wouldn't confirm a timetable for the right-hander's return from the 10-day injured list, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Eovaldi's procedure involved the removal of loose bodies from his throwing elbow, a surgery nearly identical to the one he required a year ago. That surgery sidelined Eovaldi for about two months, and it's likely that he's facing a similar length of absence this time around, with Rob Bradford of WEEI.com relaying that the 29-year-old is expected to be out for 4-to-6 weeks. The Red Sox should hone in on a more defined target date for Eovaldi's return once he's on the cusp of starting a minor-league rehab assignment. In the meantime, Boston will turn to long reliever Hector Velazquez to fill Eovaldi's spot in the rotation.
