Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: No longer set for Game 3 start
Eovaldi will not start Game 3 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Friday. Manager Alex Cora elected to utilize Eovaldi out of the bullpen during each of the first two games and will give Rick Porcello the start in Los Angeles on Friday, Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times reports.
Eovaldi tossed a pair of spotless eighth innings as the Red Sox's bridge to Craig Kimbrel in each of the opening two games to help stake a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers. Initially, Eovaldi was expected to take the mound for Game 3, but Cora decided to give him some extra rest following his relief appearances. It's unclear whether Eovaldi will be available to pitch another inning Friday or if he's lined up to start Game 4 on Saturday, though the latter seems more likely.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: To start Game 3 of ALCS•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Registers quality start•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Tabbed as Game 3 starter•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: In line for Game 4 start•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Gets another start Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Fans 10, notches sixth victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...