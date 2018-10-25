Eovaldi will not start Game 3 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Friday. Manager Alex Cora elected to utilize Eovaldi out of the bullpen during each of the first two games and will give Rick Porcello the start in Los Angeles on Friday, Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Eovaldi tossed a pair of spotless eighth innings as the Red Sox's bridge to Craig Kimbrel in each of the opening two games to help stake a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers. Initially, Eovaldi was expected to take the mound for Game 3, but Cora decided to give him some extra rest following his relief appearances. It's unclear whether Eovaldi will be available to pitch another inning Friday or if he's lined up to start Game 4 on Saturday, though the latter seems more likely.