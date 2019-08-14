Eovaldi won't open Wednesday's game against the Indians after appearing out of the bullpen Tuesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Manager Alex Cora hinted prior to Tuesday's game Eovaldi was being considered to open Wednesday's contest, but he instead used the right-hander to escape from an eighth-inning jam where the tying run was on second base. The 29-year-old has mostly struggled in relief to this point, but he nonetheless came through in a high-leverage spot for the Red Sox. Brian Johnson will start Wednesday's series finale.