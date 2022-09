Eovaldi (shoulder) threw recently but isn't progressing as quickly as the team had hoped, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Eovaldi threw a bullpen session Monday and was expected to face hitters soon, but the Red Sox seem to be slowing his rehab process due to his lack of progress in recent days. It's not yet clear when the right-hander will ultimately be able to face hitters, but it's still possible that he rejoins Boston's rotation at some point in September.