The Red Sox list Eovaldi (shoulder) as their scheduled starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Orioles at Fenway Park.

Boston will likely wait until Thursday to officially reinstate Eovaldi from the 15-day injured list, where he's resided since Aug. 23 due to right shoulder inflammation. The 32-year-old is rejoining the Boston rotation after completing a three-inning rehab start at Triple-A Worcester last weekend, so he'll likely be on a more limited pitch count than usual when he takes the mound Thursday. After his start against the Orioles, Eovaldi should line up for one more outing in 2022 next week before he hits free agency this winter.