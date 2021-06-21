Eovaldi (7-4) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Royals after allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk while fanning four across four innings.

Eovaldi has been up and down of late and while he's allowed four or more runs in two of his last three starts, those are the only two times he's given up more than two runs across his last six showings. Regardless of a few inconsistent outings, the right-hander owns a 3.90 ERA across 15 starts this season and should make his next appearance against the Yankees at home next week.