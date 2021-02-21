Eovaldi threw his first live batting practice of spring training Saturday and is at full health, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Eovaldi noted after the session that his arm felt fresh and said the decreased workload of the 2020 season could benefit his potential to stay healthy in 2021. In eight full seasons in the majors, Eovaldi has topped 150 innings only twice. In nine starts last year, he posted a solid 3.72 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a 52:7 K:BB across 48.1 frames.