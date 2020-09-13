Eovaldi allowed a leadoff home run in a no-decision against the Rays on Saturday. He gave up one run on three hits while striking out four over three innings.

Eovaldi hadn't pitched in 22 days, so it was natural to wonder if he would be rusty. That appeared to be the case when the first batter faced, Austin Meadows, took him deep, but Eovaldi settled in after that, He'll get two more starts over the last 13 games to build momentum toward 2021. Eovaldi's next start comes Friday at home against the Yankees.