Eovaldi (3-1) secured the win after allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out 10 across 6.1 innings Monday against the White Sox.

Eovaldi gave up the first run of the contest in the top of the first inning on a double to left, but the Red Sox would respond with six runs in the bottom half of the frame. The right-hander pounded the strike zone in his afternoon outing, firing 75 of 100 pitches for strikes. He would later exit with a 10-4 lead. Through four starts in 2021, he owns a 3.04 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with a 24:4 K:BB across 23.2 innings. Eovaldi's next start lines up for Saturday against Seattle.