Eovaldi (5-2) earned the win over Philadelphia on Saturday, hurling 5.1 innings and allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four.

The right-hander didn't dominate -- he induced only nine swinging strikes and gave up three extra-base hits -- but he did enough to keep the Phillies mostly at bay and secure his fifth win of the campaign. Eovaldi has alternated good and bad starts of late, allowing two or fewer runs three times in his past six outings but yielding 15 combined earned runs across 14.1 frames over the other three appearances. He's tentatively projected to make his next start at home against Miami next Saturday.