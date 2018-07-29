Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Picks up first win with Boston
Eovaldi (4-4) tossed seven shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out five as he secured the victory Sunday against the Twins.
Eovaldi looked sharp in his first start since being dealt to the Red Sox, as he was lifted following seven strong innings with a 3-0 lead. He's been sharp over his past two outings, surrendering just one run through 13 innings while fanning 13. In 11 appearances this season, the 28-year-old owns a 3.80 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 58 strikeouts across 64 frames.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Set for Boston debut Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Headed to Boston•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Produces quality outing•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Drilled by Twins•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Tosses seven shutout innings•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Tosses quality start for no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?