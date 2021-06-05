Eovaldi (7-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out seven in six innings to earn the win against the Yankees on Friday.

Eovaldi has now picked up wins in each of his last three outings, and he helped lead the Red Sox to an elusive win at Yankee Stadium on Friday. He allowed plenty of baserunners in Friday's matchup, but he was able to hold the Yankees in check on the scoreboard. Across his last three starts, the right-hander has allowed four runs (three earned) on 17 hits and three walks while striking out 18 in 16.2 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Astros on Wednesday.