Eovaldi (3-2) secured the win after allowing two hits and striking out seven over five scoreless innings Thursday against the Marlins.

Eovaldi displayed excellent command in this one, firing first-pitch strikes to 13 of the 19 batters he faced. The Red Sox scored two runs in the top of the sixth, putting Eovaldi in line for the victory. The right-hander has looked sharp over his last three outings, surrendering just two runs on eight hits while fanning 17 over 15 innings.