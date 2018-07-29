Eovaldi (4-4) tossed seven shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out five as he secured the victory Sunday against the Twins.

Eovaldi looked sharp in his first start since being dealt to the Red Sox, as he was lifted following seven strong innings with a 3-0 lead. He's been crisp over his past two outings, surrendering just one run through 13 innings while fanning 13. In 11 appearances this season, the 28-year-old owns a 3.80 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 58 strikeouts across 64 frames.