Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Plays catch again
Eovaldi (elbow) played catch from out to 90 feet Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The session marked the fourth time in the last five days Eovaldi has thrown since restarting his rehab process. The right-hander had surgery on his elbow April 23 and had his rehab shut down due to biceps soreness in early June.
