Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Plays catch Monday
Eovaldi (elbow) played catch Monday and is set to resume his throwing program, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
As anticipated, Eovaldi was able to play catch Monday, and he felt good enough for the Red Sox to announce that he'll resume his throwing program. A timetable for his return remains murky, though he may be on the shelf until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: May be out until second half•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: To resume throwing shortly•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Setback not viewed as serious•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Hits snag in rehab•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Bullpen on tap Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Battling mechanical issues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus we...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...