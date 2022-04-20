Eovaldi surrendered one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the game's decision.

Eovaldi struggled to keep the Blue Jays off the bases in this one, allowing eight men to reach before being yanked with two outs in the fifth inning. Ultimately, he was able to tightrope out of a lot of trouble, surrendering just one run on a Zack Collins solo homer in the top of the second frame. All together, Eovaldi has produced a 3.78 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over three starts this season. He'll look to get his first win of the 2022 campaign when he takes on the Rays on Sunday in his next expected start.